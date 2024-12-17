Charlotte Independence Announce 2025 Season Ticket Renewals and Deposits

December 17, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte Independence today announced the club is now accepting 2025 Season Ticket Renewals and Deposits. For just $25 per seat, fans can secure their spot for what's set to be a season unlike any other in USL League One.

2025 Season Ticket Packages will include tickets for 15 USL League One home games, two USL Jägermeister Cup home games and all home U.S. Open Cup matches.

What's New?:

The Charlotte Independence will offer a new Lil' Jacks Season Ticket starting at $100. Kids ages 12 and under are eligible.

2025 Season Ticket Member perks include:

15% merchandise discount on select items.

Tickets to all home U.S. Open Cup Games.

Access to exclusive preseason and postseason events.

Purchase additional tickets at the Season Ticket Member rate.

Discounts on other events at American Legion Memorial Stadium.

Early access to book group experiences.

Dedicated account representative.

Franchise Moves:

Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and Central Valley Fuego FC depart from the USL and Lexington SC has exercised its option to join the USL Championship for the 2025 season. Five new franchises will make their USL League One debuts: AV Alta FC, Portland Hearts of Pine, FC Naples, Texoma FC and Westchester FC.

Roster Decisions:

This week, the Charlotte Independence announced the departure of seven players: Austin Pack, Hugh Roberts, Shalom Dutey, Kharlton Belmar, Miguel Ibarra, Tresor Mbuyu and Denzel Akyeampong.

2024 Recap:

Charlotte's first men's professional soccer team kicks off its 11th season in 2025. In 2024, the Jacks finished 6th in the USL League One Standings with an overall record of 9-6-7. The club saw its fifth consecutive playoff appearance reaching the USL League One Quarterfinals.

Visit CharlotteIndependence.com/SeasonTickets to renew your season tickets or place your deposit for 2025. Questions? Email tickets@queencitysc.com or call 704-206-1515.

