Jordan Pacheco Announced as Isotopes Hitting Coach

November 19, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release









Jordan Pacheco with the Colorado Rockies

(Albuquerque Isotopes) Jordan Pacheco with the Colorado Rockies(Albuquerque Isotopes)

Albuquerque native and former La Cueva High School and University of New Mexico standout Jordan Pacheco will be returning home, as the Colorado Rockies announced today that Pacheco will serve as the Albuquerque Isotopes hitting coach for the 2022 season.

Pacheco remains one of the most prolific offensive players in UNM's baseball history, as he compiled a .384 average with 59 doubles, eight triples, 25 home runs and 145 RBI over three seasons from 2005-07 and was named Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2007. Pacheco was drafted in the ninth round by the Colorado Rockies in 2007 and eventually made his Major League debut with Colorado in 2011.

Pacheco also appeared with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds in his Major League career, which spanned 377 games and a .272 batting average over six seasons. He retired from playing professionally following the 2021 season, as he hit .370 in 39 contests to help lead the independent Lexington Legends to an Atlantic League championship this season.

The rest of the Isotopes coaching staff will be announced at a later date.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Triple-A West League message board...





Triple-A West League Stories from November 19, 2021

Jordan Pacheco Announced as Isotopes Hitting Coach - Albuquerque Isotopes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.