Jones & Ferrell Selected in FL Draft

April 26, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - The Wild Things announced today the signings of RHP Joe Jones and OF Joba Ferrell for the 2019 season. Jones was selected in the first round of this week's Frontier League Draft and Ferrell was added in the second round.

Jones played his college ball at Maryville College in Maryville, Tennessee. The 6'5 righty made his pro debut with the Cleburne Railroaders in the American Association before pitching for the Martinez Clippers of the Pacific Association last season. Joe made 15 starts for the Clippers in 2018, striking out 54 batters in 77 innings.

"Joe clearly has the arm to perform professionally. Velocity and stuff is not his problem," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "We will challenge him to be more aggressive attacking hitters and trusting his stuff more. He will compete for a mixture of roles with us," Buccilli stated.

Ferrell played his college ball at Central Methodist University and graduated in 2016. As a senior he was a NAIA All-American selection after hitting .424 with 33 stolen bases and 55 RBI out of the leadoff spot. The outfielder shined in the Pecos League in 2018 were he hit .378 with 29 stolen bases and a mind-boggling 95 runs driven in.

"We make it known that we love speed, power combination outfielders. We saw that in Joba at the tryout and his playing history confirmed it even more," said General Manager Tony Buccilli. "We look forward to seeing him work in our outfield and play with the passion he carries. If he can create havoc for us, he could be a nice added spark," Buccilli stated.

The East Division Champions return to the field as they open the season Thursday, May 9 at River City, with the home opener slated for Friday, May 17 at Wild Things Park.

