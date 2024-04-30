Joliet Slammers Announce Full 2024 Promotional Schedule Dates
April 30, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Joliet Slammers News Release
JOLIET, IL - The Joliet Slammers are excited to announce their full promotional schedule is now released for the 2024 season of Slammers baseball. Adding to the excitement of the first round of releases, the Slammers have added Hispanic Heritage Night, Blues Brothers Night, and Field of Memes Night.
The Slammers' 2024 season opens up on Friday, May 10 against the Evansville Otters with the Home Opener and Fireworks Night and individual tickets are on sale now. Gates will open at 5:35pm, with first pitch at 6:35pm. Fans can buy tickets to the Home Opener and view the full promotional schedule at jolietslammers.com/promotion-schedule.
In addition to the newly announced promotions, and 10 nights of fireworks, fans can experience other homestand daily deals all during the week:
$2 Tuesdays: $2 advance reserved seat tickets
Thirsty Thursdays: $4 domestic beers Presented by Michelob Ultra
Fireworks Fridays
Slammin' Saturdays
Presented by Modelo
Family Funday Sunday
Promotions, celebrity appearances, game times, and dates subject to change.
Single-game tickets, group tickets, and fireworks packages are all available now at www.jolietslammers.com. To see the full 2024 Promotional Schedule, information on ticket packages, and more, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287 today! We can't wait to see you at the ballpark.
