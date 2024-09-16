Join Us to Honor Our Veterans During the Upstate Salute on November 10th

The Drive are excited to team up with fellow Upstate Veterans Alliance partners GE Vernova, Prisma Health, and Michelin for the ninth annual SC Veterans Upstate Salute! You're invited to join us in this free celebration on Sunday, November 10th at Fluor Field, as we honor, recognize, and celebrate our local veterans with a night full of entertainment.

Tickets for the event are complimentary and link to claim them will be available soon. For now, save the date to join us!

The Fluor Field gates will open at 3:00 PM. Highlights of the evening including a rifle salute, Special Forces Jump Team performance, an aerial flyover featuring vintage warbird planes, opportunities to meet community agencies supporting veterans and their families, and a live concert. The exciting and upcoming artist for the night will be announced October 7th! The night will conclude with a spectacular firework show over the right field side of the stadium walls.

Food and drink are available for purchase throughout the event at the Fluor Field concession stands.

Admission for the SC Veterans Upstate Salute is complimentary, and we hope you'll join us as we help celebrate our nation's veterans!

