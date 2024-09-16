Grasshoppers Fall 4-2 to Renegades in Game 3 of the 2024 SAL Divisional Playoffs

September 16, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release







GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Greensboro Grasshoppers fell 4-1 to the Hudson Valley Renegades on Friday, September 13 for Game 3 of the 2024 SAL Divisional Playoffs. The Grasshoppers finished 36-29 in the second half of the season and 1-2 in its 2024 playoff run. Hudson Valley outhit Greensboro 7-4 as both teams had one mishap.

Outfielder Lonnie White Jr. led the Grasshoppers offense as he went 2-4 with two doubles and one RBI. Hits for Greensboro were also recorded by Duce Gourson and Hudson Head.

Leading at the dish for the Renegades was infielder Roc Riggio as he went 3-4 with one RBI. Hits for Hudson Valley were also recorded by Josh Moylan, Garrett Martin, Jackson Castillo, and Brendan Jones.

Starting on the mound for Greensboro was lefthanded pitcher Michael Kennedy as he tallied three strikeouts and gave up three hits, one earned run, and two free bases on 2.2 innings of work. Kennedy took the loss and fell to 0-1 in the postseason.

Starting on the mound for Hudson Valley was lefthanded pitcher Kyler Carr as he tallied five strikeouts and gave up two hits and two free bases on 4.1 innings of work. Mason Vinyard recorded the win for the Renegades and improved to 1-0 in the postseason.

For more information about the Greensboro Grasshoppers, visit www.gsohoppers.com or call our Front Office at (336) 268-2255.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from September 16, 2024

Grasshoppers Fall 4-2 to Renegades in Game 3 of the 2024 SAL Divisional Playoffs - Greensboro Grasshoppers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.