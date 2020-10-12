Join Us for "Fan Fest 2020" on Halloween

The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, invite you to join us for our Second Annual "Fan Fest" on Saturday, October 31st at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena.

EVERYONE IS INVITED TO ATTEND THE FREE EVENT.

For a second year in a row, "Fan Fest" will serve as an official kickoff to the 2020-21 ECHL season for all of our fans. The event spans from 11am to 1pm. We will officially reveal our 2020-21 Rush jerseys, have a Q&A session with Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault, and have locker room tours! Additionally, hear from Rush President Todd Mackin, as well as an exciting announcement about our Game Day Team!

In the spirit of celebrating Halloween at Fan Fest, all fans planning to attend are encouraged to dress up in their costumes!

There will be interactive events, and merchandise will also be on sale. Additionally, Vitalant is hosting a blood drive for a second year in a row at Fan Fest throughout the event on the concourse. Those that sign up will receive two tickets to a Rush game! To sign up, and for more information on the blood drive, click the flyer below.

For more information regarding "Fan Fest", call the Rush office at 716-7825!

