Brett Beauvais Re-Joins Rush for 2020-21 Season

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Brett Beauvais has re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 campaign.

Beauvais began the 2019-20 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning a pair of goals and 8 points in 28 appearances. He was then traded to the Adirondack Thunder at the end of January, logging an additional assist in four games. In March, the 5'11", 185-pound blue-liner was acquired for cash considerations by the Rush, and appeared in the final two games of the regular season with the club.

"Between coming back to a winning culture, and having a definitive start date to the season, there is so much to be excited about with the Rapid City Rush. I'm over the moon that I'm coming back," Beauvais said of his re-signing. "Last year, I got to be a part of a great team and see success at the end of the season, and was welcomed with open arms in the brief time I was with the Rush. Next season, my goal is to be more consistent. I want to bring a stable presence to our d-corps, and be relied upon in key situations to get a big stop or help contribute to a big play. With the way our team is built, the expectation is to win. Rush Nation, there is a lot to be excited about with this team. Let's go get the Kelly Cup!"

"I was really happy that we acquired Brett at the end of last season and got to see him wear a Rush uniform briefly. I'm even happier he's returning to the Rush for 2020-21," Rush Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Daniel Tetrault said of Beauvais' re-signing. "Brett's signing helps round out our d-corps and provides valuable depth to our team on the blue line. He plays a simple game with great skill and intellect. He's responsible in his own zone, makes a great first pass out and up to the forwards, and showcases a complete, all-around game in all three zones. I expect Brett to bring this same all-encompassing game, as well as his high compete level to our team in camp as we prepare for the 2020-21 ECHL season."

A native of Summerside, Prince Edward Island, Beauvais enters his third season as a professional. In two seasons in the ECHL, he has tabulated career totals of 2 goals, 12 assists, and 14 points in 64 games with the Swamp Rabbits, Thunder, Rush, and Kansas City Mavericks. Prior to turning professional, Beauvais played four seasons of NCAA hockey with Bemidji State University and Robert Morris University, earning 4 goals and 20 points in 114 games. With Bemidji State, he earned 2016 WCHA All-Academic Team honors, and helped lead the Beavers to the 2017 WCHA Regular Season Championship. Additionally, he played in the BCHL with the Penticton Vees in 2013-14, where he earned BCHL Top Defenseman and First Team All-Star honors and led the league in assists and points amongst defensemen. He also spent two seasons in the NAHL with the Kalamazoo Jr. Wings, receiving All-North Division Team honors in 2013.

