Growlers Release Leafs Night Alternate Jersey

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers unveiled today, October 12, a Limited Edition "Leafs Night" Alternate Jersey. The "Leafs Night" jersey, will be worn during select yet to be announced games next season when the Growlers shine a spotlight on their affiliation with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies.

"We really wanted to create something different from our traditional Black, Gold and White look that could showcase how important our relationship with the Toronto Maple Leafs is to the success of the Growlers." Said Dean MacDonald, Chair of Deacon Sports and Entertainment, "I'm really excited to see that splash of blue colour on the ice when we return to Mile One Centre."

The jersey's design gives the Newfoundland Growlers a bold, new and blue look - different from their throwback St. John's Maple Leafs Jerseys from last season.

The hockey club's "GROWLERS" wordmark is adorned front and centre on the jersey in blue, bordered above and below in staple Regiment Gold lining.

An outline of the Toronto Maple Leafs logo is prominently featured on each shoulder of the jersey. The sleeves are lined with three white stripes inspired by designs from Maple Leafs rich jersey history, and representative of the organization's three-teamed system: The Maple Leafs, Marlies, and Growlers.

The jersey will see a very limited public release as only 115 replica jerseys have been produced, as a result, each jersey sold will be individually numbered out of 115. Leafs Night Alternate jerseys are available for purchase today via the Newfoundland Growlers online store at shop.nlgrowlers.com.

