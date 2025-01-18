Join the Vibe for Faith and Family Night this Sunday

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (2-1) host their Faith and Family Night this Sunday, January 19th against Grand Rapids Rise (0-3). First serve is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, airing nationally on Fox Sports.

Vibe vs. Rise

After a five-set win over Columbus Fury on Thursday night, the Vibe host their second home match of the season. They will take on Grand Rapids Rise for their Faith and Family match, a special celebration of faith, family, and unity, offering fans a memorable experience rooted in shared values.

This will be the Vibe's first match-up against the Rise in the 2025 season. For the season so far, the Rise average a hitting percentage of .267 while the Vibe average is .208. On the defensive side, the Vibe exceed the Rise's digs per set, as the Vibe average 17.31 and the Rise at 14.09. With similar blocks per set and aces per set averages, both teams will battle on all fronts this Sunday.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. The Vibe will continue their home match streak, hosting Vegas Thrill on Thursday, January 23rd at Gas South Arena. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

