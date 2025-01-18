Game Preview: San Diego Mojo at Omaha Supernovas: January 19, 2025

San Diego Mojo (1-2) at Omaha Supernovas (2-1)

The San Diego Mojo and Omaha Supernovas meet for the sixth time in series history and the first time in 2025. Omama leads the all-time series 3-2, including a five-set reverse-sweep victory in the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation Championship Semifinals. The teams have split the regular season home-and-home matchups with the Supernovas' postseason victory occurring on their home court - CHI Health Center.

San Diego will play in Omaha for the first time since falling to the Supernovas in the semifinals of the PVF Championship. The Mojo held a 2-0 lead and was in command of the match after yielding only 16 points in the second set, silencing a crowd that had helped the Supernovas to a 9-3 mark at home during the regular season. Omaha stormed back sweeping the final three sets to advance to the championship final.

Tune-In

Fans can watch the match on YouTube.

Larry Punteney (play-by-play) and Nancy Metcalf (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

Last time out, the Mojo dropped their 2025 home opener to the Orlando Valkyries in four sets (25-23, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15). Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke posted her second-straight double-double with a game-leading 18 digs, while also registering 14 kills. Rookie OH Maya Tabron also collected her second consecutive double-double, highlighted by a team-leading 15 kills and 16 points in her home debut. The Mojo also received a strong performance from middle blocker Ronika Stone, who recorded eight points of her own. Setter DaYeong Lee led the Mojo with 37 assists and libero Shara Venegas recorded 16 digs.

On the year, setter DaYeong Lee ranks fourth in the PVF averaging 10.18 assists per set. Rookie middle blocker Leyla Blackwell, Stone and Tabron have each registered five blocks (0.45/set), tied for the eighth-most in the league. Dahlke has averaged 4.67 digs per set, third best in the PVF, is collecting 3.78 kills per set, the sixth-best mark in the league, and sits 10th in scoring average (3.78 points per set). Tabron is seventh in the league in scoring average (4.09 points per set), eighth in kills (3.55/set) and 10th in digs (3.45/set).

Omaha Supernovas Outlook

Defending PVF Champion Omaha arrives in San Diego with a 2-1 record, dropping a five-set decision in Vegas on Friday night. Brooke Nuneviller tallied 18 kills while adding 17 digs and three blocks for a match-high 21 points in the loss, while Reagan Cooper collected 16 points on 13 kills with one block and two aces to add to her team-leading season total of four. Payne recorded seven kills with a pair of blocks and six digs. Rookies Ally Batenhorst (four kills) and Emily Londot (one kill) saw action in the back half of the match. Kaitlyn Hord managed four kills and had another quality night at the net with a team-high five blocks.

The duo of Nuneviller and Cooper rank among the top five in the league in scoring averaging 4.54 (4th) and 4.4 (5th) points per set, respectively. Natalia Valentin-Anderson paces the offense, averaging 9.85 assists per set, while Hord leads the league with 14 blocks and 1.08 blocks per set.

