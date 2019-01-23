Join the Most Fun Team in Town

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Want to join the most fun team in town? On Saturday, February 23, the Chattanooga Lookouts will be hosting their annual job fair at AT&T Field from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Last year, the team hired over 100 game day employees at this event.

Prospective employees, 16 years of age or older, will be able to interview for one of the many positions that are available.

Positions to be interviewed:

Suite Servers (must be at least 18 years old), Suite Cooks, Picnic Server, Club Servers (must be at least 18 years old), Food Service Staff, Grill Cooks, Vendors (must be at least 18 years old), Concession Stand Cashiers, Team Mascot, Team Store Attendants, Ushers, Camera Operators,Ticket Takers / Gate Greeters, Press Box Staff, Promotions Team, Ticket Office Attendants, Official Scorer, Video Board Operator.

All potential employees will be asked to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check. Individuals are encouraged to fill out the team's online application and bring it with them to the event.

For more information about the job fair or the application process call the Lookouts front office at 423-267-2208.

The Lookouts 2019 season begins on April 4 when the Lookouts face off against the Montgomery Biscuits at 6:15 p.m. at AT&T Field. Tickets for next season, including season tickets and mini plans, are now on sale. For more information on how to secure your seats to the season's best games, call the Lookouts ticket office at 423-267-4TIX.

Job Posting: Food & Beverage Manager

The Chattanooga Lookouts are looking for a Food and Beverage Manager! The F&B Manager will be in charge of all aspects of the Lookouts Food & Beverage department. Some job duties include: scheduling deliveries, hiring and managing game day staff, handling cash, ordering food and preparing all menus throughout the ballpark.

To apply for the position please send a resume to Andrew Zito at azito@lookouts.com.

