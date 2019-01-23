M-Braves Hosting Job Fair on February 9th at Trustmark Park

January 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release





PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will be holding a Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 9 to fill part-time game day positions for the 2019 season. The fair will take place from 10 am-3 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park. Interviews may be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions.

The Mississippi Braves Food and Beverage Department will be hosting an additional Job Fair on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 4 pm-7 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill, aiming to fill a number of seasonal, part-time concession positions.

Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Trustmark Park. Those interested in a position with the M-Braves can see a listing of jobs below, and applicants are encouraged to complete the application form prior to the Job Fair.

Stop by the M-Braves Front Office located at Trustmark Park to fill out an application. All applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair.

All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends and some holidays. You must apply in person as online applications/resumes are not accepted. We accept applications from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday - Friday only.

For more information, call 888-BRAVES4 or 601-932-8788.

Positions Available (subject to change)

Bartender

Bat Boy

Camera Operator

Catering Food Prep

Clean Up / Custodial

Concession Stand Attendant

Concession Stand Cook

Dishwasher

Fun Zone Attendants

Grounds Crew

Host/Hostesses

Kitchen Prep Staff

Line Cooks

Mascot Attendants

Mascot

Merchandise Store Attendant

Money Audit Staff

Parking Attendant

Press Box Staff

Promotions Team

Restaurant Wait Staff

Suite Attendants

Ticket Seller

Ticket Taker

Usher

Video Board Operators

Video Production Crew

