M-Braves Hosting Job Fair on February 9th at Trustmark Park
January 23, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release
PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves will be holding a Job Fair on Saturday, Feb. 9 to fill part-time game day positions for the 2019 season. The fair will take place from 10 am-3 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill at Trustmark Park. Interviews may be conducted that day for seasonal, part-time positions.
The Mississippi Braves Food and Beverage Department will be hosting an additional Job Fair on Thursday, Feb. 7 from 4 pm-7 pm in the Farm Bureau Grill, aiming to fill a number of seasonal, part-time concession positions.
Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Trustmark Park. Those interested in a position with the M-Braves can see a listing of jobs below, and applicants are encouraged to complete the application form prior to the Job Fair.
Stop by the M-Braves Front Office located at Trustmark Park to fill out an application. All applicants are required to attend the M-Braves Job Fair.
All applicants must be at least 16 years of age and able to work nights, weekends and some holidays. You must apply in person as online applications/resumes are not accepted. We accept applications from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm Monday - Friday only.
For more information, call 888-BRAVES4 or 601-932-8788.
Positions Available (subject to change)
Bartender
Bat Boy
Camera Operator
Catering Food Prep
Clean Up / Custodial
Concession Stand Attendant
Concession Stand Cook
Dishwasher
Fun Zone Attendants
Grounds Crew
Host/Hostesses
Kitchen Prep Staff
Line Cooks
Mascot Attendants
Mascot
Merchandise Store Attendant
Money Audit Staff
Parking Attendant
Press Box Staff
Promotions Team
Restaurant Wait Staff
Suite Attendants
Ticket Seller
Ticket Taker
Usher
Video Board Operators
Video Production Crew
