Join the IceHogs and the Battle against Cancer During Hockey Fights Cancer Month

November 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





November is Hockey Fights Cancer month and the Rockford IceHogs are looking for fans to join the fight and show their support all month long with creative photos and videos showcasing who you "fight for" to help end cancer once and for all!

Submit your photo or video of who you fight for below for a chance to be featured on IceHogs.com and on the team's social media channels.

How to Join the IceHogs and Hockey Fights Cancer:

1. Download and print (in color) the IceHogs' Hockey Fights Cancer "I Fight For" sign here or by clicking the "I Fight For" sign above.

2. Fill in the sign for who you "fight for"

3. Take a photo or video of yourself with your sign. If a video, describe who you fight for and why (Please be sure to record horizontally, stand in a well-lit area and speak clearly. 5-10 seconds preferred)

4. Submit your photo or video at IceHogs.com!

Fans are encouraged to wear lavender to support the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, and bonus points for IceHogs gear from our Hockey Fights Cancer Nights in 2018 and 2019 supporting the SwedishAmerican Foundation!

Fans can also get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer and by visiting HockeyFightsCancer.com to donate.

Since 1998, Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the NHL and NHL Players' Association, has been uniting the hockey community in support of cancer patients and their families.

The IceHogs look forward to hosting their third annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting the SwedishAmerican Foundation during the 2020-21 regular season.

SwedishAmerican Foundation

For more than a century, Swedes has cared for our community and the great people who live here. That's why we're dedicated to delivering high quality healthcare and strategies to keep you and your family well. As a division of UW Health, we offer patients local access to many world-class specialists right here in Rockford. Visit SwedishAmerican.org for more information or to donate.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.