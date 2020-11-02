American Hockey League Joins NHL, NHLPA in 22nd Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is proud to be joining the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association for their Hockey Fights Cancer™ initiative, which begins today.

The campaign, which has been uniting the hockey community in support of people impacted by cancer and their families since 1998, will feature stories and conversations from people around the hockey community affected by cancer.

Understanding that cancer has no off-season and that many living with cancer have faced more adversity during the coronavirus pandemic, the AHL shares the NHL and the NHLPA's commitment to support Hockey Fights Cancer. The campaign will continue in earnest when the 2020-21 season commences with AHL clubs hosting HFC fundraising and awareness nights.

Fans can get involved by sharing their stories using the official hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer and by visiting HockeyFightsCancer.com to donate and download an "I Fight For" card. Donations raised will continue to support the American Cancer Society and Canadian Cancer Society, official partners of Hockey Fights Cancer. The American Cancer Society operates more than 30 Hope Lodge facilities across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, and has provided more than five million nights of lodging since 1984. The Canadian Cancer Society operates seven lodges across Canada providing meals, accommodations, transportation, activities, and emotional support for hundreds of cancer patients each day.

