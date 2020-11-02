Barracuda Sign Defenseman Jaycob Megna

San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), and General Manager Joe Will announced today that the club has signed Defenseman Jaycob Megna (@JaycobMegna) to a one-year deal. Per club policy, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Jaycob brings leadership and experience to the organization," said Will. "He also brings valuable depth to our blueline and we're excited for him to join our team."

Megna, 27, appeared in 60 games last season with the AHL's Chicago Wolves (@Chicago_Wolves), totaling 10 points (three goals, seven assists), 40 penalty minutes and a plus-12 rating, while serving as the team's assistant captain.

In his career, Megna has skated in 43 NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks, collecting five points (one goal, four assists). In addition, he has appeared in 310 AHL games with Norfolk, San Diego, and Chicago, accumulating 22 points (four goals, 18 assists).

The six-foot-six, 220-pound native of Plantation, Florida, was originally selected by Anaheim in the 2012 NHL Draft (seventh round, 210 overall).

