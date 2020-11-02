Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose to Run Virtual HFC Campaigns Throughout November

WINNIPEG - This year, the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose will continue to support the NHL's Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaign virtually to continue to raise awareness and funds for local cancer organizations. For the ninth year, the Jets' campaign will be in support of CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) while the Moose will continue their support for Camp Quality.

Both teams' HFC campaigns will run virtually throughout the month of November with a focus on sharing stories from the hockey community and from within our own province, of those who have been impacted by cancer and by the work of the recipient organizations.

All proceeds raised through the Jets' campaign will be directed to CancerCare Manitoba Foundation (CCMF) to support pediatric clinical trials at CancerCare Manitoba. CCMF funds nearly 50 percent of the cost of clinical trials for children and teens with cancer, making leading-edge treatments available and accessible locally. Manitoba continues to have one of the highest participation rates of pediatric trials in the country, due in large part to the significant donations the Foundation directs to this effort year after year. All funds raised by CCMF (including through the Jets' HFC campaign) stay in our province to benefit Manitoban pediatric cancer patients and their families. Visit cancercarefdn.mb.ca for more information.

This marks the third year of the Manitoba Moose HFC campaign and the third year of support for Camp Quality - a volunteer, non-profit organization that strives to improve the quality of life for children living with cancer through camps and year-round family support programs. Visit campquality.org/camps/manitoba for more information.

Limited edition Jets HFC merchandise is available now at all five Jets Gear stores and TrueNorthShop.com, with a portion of the proceeds going toward CCMF.

Fans can join the fight against cancer by supporting CCMF directly at biggestfans.ca.

More details regarding the Jets and Moose HFC campaigns can be found at WinnipegJets.com/HFC and MooseHockey.com/NEWS/HFC-2020.

