Join the Coolest Club on Long Island - Discounts Available

January 8, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release





(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that memberships are now available to join the team's Kids Club, presented by Bethpage Federal Credit Union. Children 14 and under can sign up today or by calling (631) 940-3825 ext. 102.

The coolest club in town offers young Ducks fans exciting gifts and unique experiences while also being a great way to follow Long Island's hometown team. Membership in the Kids Club includes a host of outstanding benefits, all for one affordable price. Kids Club perks include:

Official Kids Club Member Gift

Voucher redeemable for a ticket to any Ducks regular season home game

Official Kids Club Membership Card and Lanyard

Long Island Ducks Commemorative Yearbook

Opportunity at every Ducks home game to win a baseball autographed by a Ducks player

10% discount on select merchandise from the Waddle In Shop

Quarterly Kids Club Newsletter: "The Duck Pond"

Invitation to QuackerJack's Birthday Party at Bethpage Ballpark

Admission to exclusive "Kids Club Day" which includes:

A behind-the-scenes tour of Bethpage Ballpark

The opportunity to run the bases

A group photo with QuackerJack and Ducks players placed on team website and social media platforms

Lunch and meet-and-greet with players in the picnic area

Additionally, Kids Club members receive an exclusive pre-sale opportunity to book their birthday party at the ballpark. Those signed up for the Kids Club can reserve their party date beginning on Wednesday, January 9th, while the general public may book party dates beginning Thursday, January 10th. To learn more about Ducks birthday party packages, CLICK HERE.

2019 Long Island Ducks Kids Club membership is available for the affordable price of just $25. Parents looking to sign up multiple children can receive discounts of up to 28% on the membership fee. CLICK HERE to sign up for the Kids Club today and enjoy all the members-only benefits.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.