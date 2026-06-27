CFL Toronto Argonauts

Johnson's Highlight Reel Catch Leads to Electrifying TD

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


KeeSean Johnson makes a spectacular highlight reel catch which leads to a Roughriders TD to cut into the Argos lead.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026


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