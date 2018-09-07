Johnson City Cardinals Win Three League Awards

JOHNSON CITY- The Appalachian League President Lee Landers today announced the recipients of the league's annual awards, voted on by the general managers of each club in the Advanced Rookie league. The Johnson City Cardinals were selected for three awards including the Organization of the Year, Executive of the Year, and the Promotional Trophy.

The Johnson City Cardinals were voted 2018 Appalachian League Organization of the Year, presented to a club that exemplifies the standards of the complete baseball franchise. The Cardinals set a single-season attendance mark in 2018, welcoming 68,881 fans to TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Since 2013, the Cardinals have tripled their attendance, thanks in large part to the transition in ownership to Boyd Sports LLC. Since 2016, Boyd Sports LLC has made improvements to all phases of the organization, from stadium improvements to the overall fan experience during games and outside events. Again in 2018, the Cardinals produced one of the top promotional schedules in the League, highlighting the organization's focus on the fan experience and ballpark atmosphere. As the 2018 Appalachian League Organization of the Year, Johnson City will be nominated for MiLB's John H. Johnson President's Award.

In his first season at the helm in Johnson City, Cardinals General Manager Zac Clark has been named 2018 Appalachian League Executive of the Year, awarded to the executive who, in the estimation of his/her peers, has made the most valuable contribution to his/her club and/or league. Clark has improved the overall marketing of the team, provided successful leadership in game day operations, been active in the community, and has created excitement for Minor League Baseball in his city, helping to make Johnson City one of the most complete franchises in the Appalachian League. Under Clark's leadership, the Cardinals set single-game and single-season attendance records in 2018 thanks in part to the execution of one of the top promotional schedules in the League.

For the second consecutive season, the Johnson City Cardinals have been named the recipient of the Appalachian League Promotional Trophy, awarded to the club that demonstrates outstanding and creative marketing and promotional work. The Cardinals promotional schedule included premium giveaways, as well as theme nights such as Margaritaville Night, Star Wars Night, and Taco Tuesdays. The mix of promotions helped Johnson City attract a mix of both young and old coming to the ballpark each night, creating an unparalleled fan experience. As the winner of the 2018 Appalachian League Promotional Trophy, Johnson City will be nominated for MiLB's Larry MacPhail Promotional Award.

"To be recognized by our league for these three awards this year is truly a surreal feeling," stated Johnson City Cardinals General Manger, Zac Clark. " We work with a group of extremely talented organizations and we are so thankful for each of them. These awards are a result of a true team effort from top to bottom in our organization. I couldn't imagine my first year as a General Manager shaping up quite like this back on day one without the staff that we had in place. Like all teams, we had our ups and downs this season but each person that we had on our staff was the right person for the job and it showed. Lastly, to the Johnson City community and fan base thank you all for your support this season. Without your support and the support of the City of Johnson City none of this would have been possible!"

"We are so proud of all of the hard work from our staff," added Boyd Sports President and COO, Chris Allen. "It is nice to see all of their hard work pay off and get noticed with these Appalachian League Awards. We couldn't be more proud of the entire staff, and are extremely thankful for the continuous support from all of our fans in Johnson City. Zac has done an amazing job with the team, and it shows with all three of these league awards that have been presented to the team."

