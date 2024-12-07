John Carr Sponsors Free Entry for First 1,000 Children to Salango Law Light the Night Event

December 7, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







(Charleston, WV) John Carr is proud to announce his sponsorship of a special initiative at the highly anticipated Salango Law Dirty Birds Light the Night presented by GoMart, making it possible for the first 1,000 children to attend the event free of charge. Each child will also receive a complimentary wristband to enjoy unlimited access to all rides and ice skating, ensuring an unforgettable evening for families in the Kanawha Valley.

"We truly appreciate John Carr's generous contribution," said Ben Salango, founder of Salango Law and Kanawha County Commissioner. "John wanted to help the community so those children who are less fortunate would have an opportunity to see the lights and enjoy the rides. John's act of kindness will be enjoyed by 1,000 children and will certainly be cherished by them forever."

"We're thankful to be a small part in the generosity of our sponsor John Carr," said Ben Blum, Dirty Birds General Manager. "The first 1,000 children in attendance tonight will receive admission if needed and a carnival and skating wristband. This is an amazing holiday gift for the children and their families."

This exciting offer, exclusively sponsored by John Carr, brings the magic of the holiday season to life by creating an inclusive and joyful experience for children and families. The Salango Law Light the Night event, known for its spectacular displays and festive atmosphere, is a community favorite and promises to be even more memorable this year.

