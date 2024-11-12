John Brownell Named to Ducks 25th Anniversary Team

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that former starting pitcher John Brownell has been chosen as the second member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team.

Brownell spent parts of seven seasons as a member of the Ducks from 2012 to 2018. During that time, he accrued franchise record totals in wins (65), innings pitched (1,005.0), games started (154) and strikeouts (755). The right-hander helped Long Island to back-to-back Atlantic League championships in 2012 and 2013, earning Championship Series MVP honors during the latter. His five career postseason wins are tied for the most in league history with Roy Merritt. The former Philadelphia Phillies draft pick was named the Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year in 2015, one of just two pitchers in franchise history to receive the distinction (Mike Loree, 2011).

The now-41-year-old is the all-time ALPB leader in complete games (24) while ranking second in league history for strikeouts (770) and third for wins (67) and innings (1,025.2). Additionally, he holds the Ducks single-season franchise records in strikeouts (147, 2016), innings (202.0, 2014), games starts (29, 2014) and complete games (7, 2013). He was named to the 2015 ALPB Postseason All-Star Team and selected to play in the 2017 ALPB All-Star Game. Brownell, who earned a spot on the Atlantic League's 25th Anniversary Team in 2023, lives with his family in Omaha, Neb., and is currently coaching his children's baseball teams, giving youth lessons and doing plumbing work with his father.

Every week throughout the offseason leading up to Opening Night of the 2025 campaign, the Ducks will unveil a new member of the franchise's 25th Anniversary Team. Players were chosen based on their contributions to the organization, including on-field accomplishments, longevity with the franchise, impact on their professional playing career and involvement with the Long Island community. The following is the up-to-date All-Time Team roster:

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 25th Anniversary season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for four consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 713 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

