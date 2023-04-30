Johansson Posts 29-Save Shutout, as Eagles Take Game 3 in Overtime

PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado defenseman Keaton Middleton lit the lamp with a wrister from the point just 1:40 into overtime, as the Eagles defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds 1-0 in Game 3 on Sunday, giving Colorado a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series. Goaltender Jonas Johnasson earned his first career playoff shutout, making 29 saves on 29 shots. Forward Alex Galchenyuk and defenseman Josh Jacobs picked up the assists on the game-winning goal.

Each team would earn one chance on the power play in the first period, but neither side would be able to take advantage of the numerical superiority. Colorado outshot the Firebirds 10-7 in the opening 20 minutes and the two teams would head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The power play would be active for both teams in the second period, as each side would have a pair of chances on the man-advantage, including 58 seconds of a 5-on-3 for the Eagles. Despite the time spent in the box, neither side would be able to convert, as the penalty kill units rose to the occasion. Colorado created three different odd-man rushes while shorthanded, but none would lead to a goal.

Still scoreless as play began in the third period, Coachella Valley would turn the tables, outshooting the Eagles 16-5 in the final frame. The onslaught would also include the Firebirds fourth power play of the game. Johansson and the penalty kill would keep the sheet clean, however and the contest would transition to overtime.

Just 1:40 into the extra session, Middleton would take advantage of traffic in front of the net when he beat Coachella Valley goalie Joey Daccord with a wrister from the top of the slot. The goal was Middleton's first of the postseason and secured the 1-0 victory for Colorado.

The Eagles finished the contest going 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Daccord suffered the loss in net, allowing one goal on 25 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they continue their Pacific Division Semifinal matchup against the Coachella Valley Firebirds with Game Four of the best-of-five series on Wednesday, May 2nd at 8:00pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Tickets for all home playoff games are on sale now. You can find more information by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

