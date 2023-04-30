Hogs Look to Even Series in Game 2 vs. Texas

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs face off against the Texas Stars today in Game 2 of the Central Division Semifinals at the BMO Center at 4 p.m. After the IceHogs' 5-3 loss in Game 1 on Friday night, the Stars lead the best-of-five series 1-0.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 35-28-5-4, 79 points (5th, Central Division)

Texas: 40-20-9-3, 92 points (1st, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic (0G, 4A) has four assists in his first three career Calder Cup Playoff games, including an assist on Buddy Robinson's overtime game-winning goal in Game 2 of the First Round against the Iowa Wild. Forward David Gust has three points (2G, 1A) in Game 1 and 2 of the First Round against the Wild.

Texas forward Marian Studenic (2G, 0A) tallied twice against the IceHogs in Game 1 on Friday night, scoring his first two Calder Cup Playoff goals including an empty-netter in the third period. Forward Nicholas Caamano marked his first two career postseason points (1G, 1A) with a goal and an assist in Game 1.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 5-3 to the Texas Stars on Friday night in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals. Joey Anderson, D.J. Busdeker, and Bobby Lynch all tallied their first career Calder Cup Playoff goals. Arvid Soderblom marked 35 saves on 39 Texas shots but was hit with his fourth career postseason loss.

Helping Hand

In his first postseason run, rookie defenseman Alex Vlasic has four assists for the IceHogs through three Calder Cup Playoff games. Vlasic recorded his first two postseason assists in Game 2 of the First Round against the Iowa Wild and posted two more against Texas in Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals. During the 2022-23 regular season, the rookie totaled two goals and 17 apples.

Three Firsts

Forwards Joey Anderson, D.J. Busdeker, and Bobby Lynch all tallied in Game 1 against Texas on Friday night. Last season, Lynch recorded his first two postseason assists with the Manitoba Moose, and on Friday the forward posted his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal in his seventh postseason appearance. In his second-straight postseason campaign with Rockford, Busdeker marked an assist in Game 2 of the First Round against Iowa and netted his first career postseason goal in Game 1 against the Stars. Anderson scored on the power play in the first period on Friday night and recorded his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal through his first three postseason games.

Powered Play

The IceHogs have notched two power-play goals in their last two postseason games. In Game 2 of the First Round against the Iowa Wild, defenseman Isaak Phillips tallied on the man advantage. In Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals, forward Joey Anderson scored Rockford's first goal of the contest on the power play. Through the last three Calder Cup Playoff games, the Hogs are 2-9 on the man advantage. Dating back to the regular season, Rockford has netted power-play goals in five of its last seven contests, going 5-25 in that span.

Welcome to Pro Hockey

Rookie Jalen Luypen made his professional debut in Game 1 vs. Texas on Friday night. The 20-year-old was reassigned to Rockford by the Chicago Blackhawks from the Tri-City Americans in the WHL on Apr. 10. After battling through a rotator cuff injury early in the season, Luypen racked up 39 points (18G, 21A) in 38 WHL games. The center is a former seventh round pick of the Blackhawks back in 2021. When he appeared with the IceHogs on Friday in Game 1, he became the first Rockford player to make his pro debut in the Calder Cup Playoffs since Ben Smith in 2010. Smith made his pro debut on Apr. 17, 2010 in Game 2 of the first round against Texas.

Cup Chasing

The IceHogs are searching for their first ever Calder Cup Championship. This season's team is the fifth group to advance past the initial round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, joining the 2007-08, 2015-15, 2017-18, and 2021-22 squads. Rockford's deepest run came in the 2018 Calder Cup Playoffs under then-Head Coach Jeremy Colliton when the team reached the Western Conference Finals before falling in six games to Texas.

2022-23 Playoffs Head-to-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

GAME 1: Friday, Apr. 28 at BMO Center, 3-5 L Recap & Highlights

GAME 2: Sunday, Apr. 30 at BMO Center, 4 p.m.

GAME 3: Wednesday, May 3 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

GAME 4*: Friday, May 5 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

GAME 5*: Saturday, May 6 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7 p.m.

*if necessary

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule (all times Central):

Nov. 12 at Texas, 2-3 L, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 13 at Texas, 5-4 W, Recap & Highlights

Nov. 23 vs Texas, 7-2 W, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 20 at Texas, 1-6 L, Recap & Highlights

Dec. 21 at Texas, 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Jan. 3 vs Texas, 4-3 OTW, Recap & Highlight

Feb. 17 vs Texas, 3-2 OTW, Recap & Highlights

Feb. 22 vs Texas, 3-5 L, Recap & Highlights

IceHogs vs. Stars, All-Time:

37-24-4-4

