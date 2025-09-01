CFL Saskatchewan Roughriders

Joe Robustelli Makes An INSANE One-Handed Grab!: CFL

Published on August 31, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video


Mario Anderson Jr. gets the rushing TD for the Roughriders, set up by an incredible one-handed catch from Joe Robustelli.

Check out the Saskatchewan Roughriders Statistics

