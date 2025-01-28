Job Fair Event Set for Thursday, February 27

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Carolina Mudcats are hiring! The Mudcats will host their annual job fair event on Thursday, February 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. Through the job fair, the Mudcats will look to fill open part-time game-day and seasonal full-time staff positions for the upcoming 2025 season.

Interested job seekers ages 16 and over wishing to work for the Mudcats are encouraged to attend the job fair. All applicants should fill out an online job interest form, or download, print and submit an employment application form found online at carolinamudcats.com before attending.

The Mudcats hope to fill multiple positions across various departments, including stadium operations, video operations, promotions, ticketing, merchandise and concessions. A full list of available positions can be found online at carolinamudcats.com. Additional information is also available by calling (919) 269-2287.

Interviews will take place inside the DRB Homes Sky Lounge high atop Five County Stadium, and will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be available in the main parking lot adjacent to NC Hwy 264 and near the team front office.

Carolina's 2025 season is set to begin on Friday, April 4 with the home opener against the 2024 Carolina League Champion, Fredericksburg Nationals at Five County Stadium.

Season ticket packages, mini plans, group options, as well as luxury suite packages and DRB Homes Sky Lounge reservations in the US Foods Club Level are all available now by visiting carolinamudcats.com, by calling (919) 269-2287 and by visiting the Five County Stadium front office in Zebulon.

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at facebook.com/carolinamudcats, x.com/carolinamudcats, tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and instagram.com/carolinamudcats.

