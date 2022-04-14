Jimmy Dobrash to Use Competitive Spirit in Grand Junction

April 14, 2022 - Pioneer League (PL) - Grand Junction Rockies News Release







Jimmy Dobrash found that playing in a competitive college conference helped him adjust to the professional level.

"The next level is always going to be a little bit different. The further up the ladder you go, the funnel gets a little smaller, and as the competition gets better, the game gets quicker. It just gets a little bit finer," Dobrash said. It has definitely helped playing a competitive conference and playing against some really good players and then going off to play in pro ball. It definitely was a step up from playing DII, RMAC baseball, but it is still baseball at the end of the day. It just gets a little bit quicker."

Coming to GJ in early July, the right-handed pitcher was able to fill a role in the starting rotation.

"My role last season for the Rockies was they were looking for an arm to come in and just be there every five days to start and to compete and put the team in the position to win every five days. Before I got there, it sounded like they got hit by the injury bug, and that happens, but I pride myself in staying healthy and being available on that fifth day. So that's what my role was to chew up innings and to help the team win ball games," Dobrash said.

Dobrash went through a full college season with only a month before heading to Grand Junction.

"Last year was the last year I have gotten up over 100 innings since junior college. I threw 57 at Metro [State University-Denver] and then 47. So that was my first getting over 100 in three years now with COVID, and different adversities I faced throughout my career at the University of Louisiana," Dobrash said.

He has found that staying on a routine even when he doesn't want to help keeps his arm healthy.

"In terms of just staying healthy and available for that fifth day, it comes down to hitting your routine on a daily basis even if it is the last thing you want to do. Just make sure you are drinking a lot of water, especially in that hot heat, just staying hydrated and taking care of your body at all times. Once I throw that last pitch in my outing, it is recovery mode for me. All I'm focused on is getting my body ready for my next day."

In the 47 innings Dobrash pitched for the GJ Rockies, he recorded 41 strikeouts and an 8.61 ERA with a record of 3-1.

The Lakewood, Colorado native hit the ground running right after the season, training six days a week, ready for any opportunity presented to him.

Dobrash hopes to spread the word about how great and competitive the Pioneer League is throughout the season and even after.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 14, 2022

Jimmy Dobrash to Use Competitive Spirit in Grand Junction - Grand Junction Rockies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.