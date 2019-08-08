Jim Johnson Named an Assistant Coach of the Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - The St. Louis Blues today announced that Jim Johnson has been named an assistant coach with the San Antonio Rampage, joining Head Coach Drew Bannister's staff for the 2019-20 season.

Johnson, 56, has served as a coach for five National Hockey League organizations since the 1999-00 season. The New Hope, Minnesota native most recently served three seasons with the Edmonton Oilers (2015-18) as an assistant coach. Johnson was also an assistant coach with the San Jose Sharks for three seasons (2012-15), serving in both organizations under Head Coach Todd McLellan. Johnson worked with current St. Louis Blues Senior Consultant Larry Robinson in San Jose, then an associate head coach with the Sharks.

"Both Drew and I are very excited to be adding a coach with such a distinguished coaching and playing career," said Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald. "Jim has an extensive track record of developing young players, and I am confident he will be a great teacher and resource for our defense group."

Johnson has also served as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals (2011-12) and Tampa Bay Lightning (2008-10). Johnson was interim head coach for the Phoenix Coyotes in 1999-00. He served as head coach with the American Hockey League's Norfolk Admirals for a portion of the 2009-10 season.

Johnson worked with the US National Team Development Program from 1999-02, serving as an assistant coach at the World Junior Championships three times.

A veteran of 829 NHL games, the former defenseman recorded 29 goals and 195 points with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota North Stars, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, and Phoenix Coyotes. Johnson won WCHA Championships in 1984 and 1985 at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, and he represented the US at the World Championships in 1985, 1986, 1987, and 1990.

"Jim brings experience playing the game at the NHL level as a defenseman, and he brings experience as an assistant coach at the NHL level developing defensemen," said Bannister. "He brings a lot of energy and knowledge of the game, and he will be a great complement to our staff. I'm looking forward to working with Jim and learning from him."

Johnson also joins Assistant Coach Daniel Tkaczuk on the Rampage coaching staff, with Tkaczuk preparing for his second season behind the Rampage bench.

