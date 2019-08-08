Columbus Blue Jackets Sign Center Marko Dano to One-Year, Two-Way NHL/AHL Contract for 2019-20 Season

COLUMBUS, OHIO - The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed center Marko Danoto a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract for the 2019-20 season, club General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The forward returns to the organization after originally being selected by the club in the first round, 27th overall, at the 2013 NHL Draft.

Dano, 24, has registered 19 goals and 26 assists for 45 points with 47 penalty minutes and a +2 plus/minus rating in 138 career NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche, Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, including seven penalty minutes in eight games with the Avalanche last season. He set NHL career highs and led Blue Jackets rookies in goals, points and plus/minus and ranked second in assists with 8-13-21 and a +12 plus/minus rating in 35 outings in his lone season with the club in 2014-15. On June 30, 2015, he was part of a trade between the Blue Jackets and Blackhawks that saw Columbus acquire forward Brandon Saad.

A native of Eisenstadt, Austria, Dano has added 29-51-80 and 157 penalty minutes in 140 career AHL contests with the Manitoba Moose, Rockford IceHogs and Springfield Falcons. In 2018-19, he notched 12-18-30 and 75 penalty minutes in 51 appearances with the Moose.

The 5-11, 212-pound forward registered 6-6-12 and 67 penalty minutes in 78 career games with HC Slovan Bratislava in Russia's KHL from 2012-14. He also has represented Slovakia in various international tournaments, including the 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2019 IIHF World Championships and 2012, 2013 and 2014 IIHF World Junior Championships.

