CFL B.C. Lions

Jevon Cottoy Leaps His Way into the End Zone!: CFL

Published on August 23, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
B.C. Lions YouTube Video


Lions receiver Jevon Cottoy shows off his acrobatics on the way to another Lions score!

Check out the B.C. Lions Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from August 23, 2025


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    OurSports Central