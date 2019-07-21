Jets Sign Neal Pionk to a Two-Year Contract

July 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have agreed to terms with defenceman Neal Pionk on a two-year contract with an average annual value of $3,000,000.

Pionk, 23, was acquired from the New York Rangers on June 17 after recording 26 points (6G, 20A) in 73 games with the Rangers last season. The Omaha, Neb. native made his professional debut in 2017-18 when he played 28 games for the Rangers and had 14 points (1G, 13A). Pionk also played 48 games for the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack in 2017-18 and had 17 points (1G, 16A). He signed for the Rangers after playing 82 games in two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and posting 51 points (11G, 40A).

Neal Pionk

Defence

Born Jul 29 1995 -- Omaha, NE

Height 6.00 -- Weight 190 -- Shoots R

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2012-13 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 12 1 5 6 2 3 -- -- -- -- --

2013-14 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 54 2 21 23 93 18 7 0 1 1 10

2014-15 Sioux City Musketeers USHL 53 7 41 48 104 23 5 0 1 1 10

2015-16 U. of Minnesota-Duluth NCHC 40 4 13 17 44 11

2016-17 U. of Minnesota-Duluth NCHC 42 7 27 34 25 24

2017-18 Hartford Wolf Pack AHL 48 1 16 17 20 -9 -- -- -- -- --

2017-18 New York Rangers NHL 28 1 13 14 12 -1 -- -- -- -- --

2018-19 New York Rangers NHL 73 6 20 26 35 -16 -- -- -- -- --

NHL Totals 101 7 33 40 47

