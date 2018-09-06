JetHawks Take Game 1 from Quakes on Wednesday

September 6, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Lancaster, CA - The Lancaster JetHawks took an early four-run lead in the first inning and never looked back, taking game one in the best-of-five with an 8-4 win over the Quakes on Wednesday night in Lancaster.

Quakes' starter Leo Crawford, who didn't suffer a loss in the regular season, was tagged for four in the first and a total of six runs over 5 2/3 innings in the defeat.

Cody Thomas and Omar Estevez both finished with two hits each and connected for back-to-back homers in the eighth, making it a four-run game at 8-4.

Rancho couldn't get any closer though, as JetHawks' starter Brandon Gold (1-0) was pulled after surrendering the pair of round-trippers. Reliever Ben Bowden retired five of the six hitters he faced to polish it off and give Lancaster the 1-0 series-lead.

Lancaster connected for a total of four homers, including three against Crawford (0-1), as Bret Boswell smacked a pair, while Tyler Nevin and Alan Trejo both went deep.

Rancho and Lancaster will play game two at The Hangar on Thursday, as Isaac Anderson (10-6) will throw for the Quakes, while lefty Ty Culbreth (6-8) goes for the JetHawks.

LoanMart Field will play host to game three on Friday, as the Quakes and JetHawks will shift the series to Rancho Cucamonga. The first 1,500 fans through the gates on Friday will take home a Gavin Lux Bobblehead, thanks to U.S. Bank. Game time is 7:05pm and gates open at 6:05pm. Tickets are available online at rcquakes.com or by calling (909) 481-5000. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.