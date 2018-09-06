'Hawks Take Playoff Opener at Home

LANCASTER, Calif. - The JetHawks took an early lead and got a great start from Brandon Gold Wednesday, beating Rancho Cucamonga, 8-4, at The Hangar to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five South Division finals. Bret Boswell hit two of Lancaster's four home runs in the win.

Lancaster jumped out in front with four first-inning runs. With two outs, Tyler Nevin smashed a two-run home run. Bret Boswell followed with a solo shot. Later in the inning, Vince Fernandez drove in a run with a double.

Brandon Gold (1-0) was fantastic on the mound. He retired the first nine batters he faced before giving up a hit. The righty pitched 7.1 innings, allowing four runs. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

The JetHawks scored twice more against Rancho starter Leo Crawford (0-1). Alan Trejo led off the fifth inning with a home run. In the sixth, Wes Rogers hit an RBI triple.

Boswell hit his second home run of the night in the seventh inning off of Dan Jagiello. His two-out, two-run blast put the JetHawks up, 8-2. Boswell had four multi-homer games in the regular season between Lancaster and Asheville.

Rancho Cucamonga knocked Gold out of the game with back-to-back home runs in the top of the eighth. That was it for the Quakes on offense. Ben Bowden got the final five outs to finish the game.

Lancaster leads the series, 1-0, heading into Thursday. Game two is at The Hangar before things shift to Rancho Cucamonga on Friday.

The JetHawks go for a two games to none series lead Thursday night. Lefty Ty Culbreth gets the start for Lancaster against Isaac Anderson, a ten-game winner in the regular season. First pitch at The Hangar is 6:35 pm.

