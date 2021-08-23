Jesus Castillo Named Double-A South Pitcher of the Week

BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers' RHP Jesus Castillo has been named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 16 to 22 as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday.

Castillo turned in six scoreless innings for the Shuckers on August 21 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The San Felix native allowed just three hits and walked one batter in the no decision, leaving with the Shuckers ahead 2-0 on Saturday night.

Among qualified pitchers during the week, Castillo was the only pitcher to not allow a run and had the lowest WHIP (0.67) and batting average against (.136) for the week. The 25-year-old retired eight straight batters to begin his night and 13 of the first 15 hitters he faced. Castillo finished his night with a double play to cancel out a base runner that reached on an error.

This is the second Pitcher of the Week honor for Castillo who was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week on April 29, 2018, while with the Mobile BayBears. Originally signed as an international free agent by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Castillo was signed as a free agent by the Milwaukee Brewers on November 22, 2019.

Castillo takes home the second Pitcher of the Week award in 2021 for the Shuckers as LHP Ethan Small was named the Pitcher of the Week on June 7. It's the fourth overall weekly honor for Biloxi this season as Luis Castro was named the Double-A South Player of the Week on June 21 and Chad Spanberger was honored as the Player of the Week on July 26.

With their 12-game road trip over, Biloxi returns to MGM Park for a 12-game home stand, beginning with a six-game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas starting Tuesday night at 6:35 pm. RHP Noah Zavolas (4-6, 4.79) will start for the Shuckers while the Trash Pandas have not named a starter. The game can be heard locally on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9.

Individual tickets for every Shuckers' home game are on sale online and promotions for August and September can be found here. Flex plans and group outings for the remainder of the season are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

