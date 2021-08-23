Alexander, Kingham Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

August 23, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau announced that infielder CJ Alexander and starting pitcher Nolan Kingham have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Alexander, 25, hit .333 (5-for-15) with three doubles, four runs scored, two RBI, and four stolen bases. The Cape Coral, FL native, is batting .294 so far in August with three home runs, six doubles, a triple, eight runs, six RBI, six stolen bases, and a .948 OPS.

Alexander capped his week on Wednesday with a 3-for-4 night at the plate, smashing a go-ahead double in the 7-3 win over the Biscuits in Montgomery.

The Atlanta Braves selected Alexander in the 20th round of the 2018 draft out of the State College of Florida.

Kingham, 25, returned to Mississippi last week and quickly resumed his Double-A South dominance. The Las Vegas native tossed 7.0 innings of one-run baseball, running his Mississippi Braves scoreless streak to 33 consecutive innings, before allowing a run in the seventh frame. Kingham struck out five and walked none in the 3-1 victory in game one of the doubleheader.

This season, Kingham is 6-1 with a 2.18 ERA over 10 M-Braves starts, nine walks, 42 strikeouts over 62.0 innings. Kingham was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett on June 28 and returned to Mississippi on August 18. This is Kingham's team-best fifth Pitcher of the Week award.

The Atlanta Braves drafted Kingham in the 12th round in 2018 out of the University of Texas.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park for their penultimate homestand of the season, on Tuesday, August 24, through Sunday, August 29, vs. Pensacola. The homestand features Bark in the Park, First Responders Day, Thirsty Thursday, a Drew Waters MVP Statue Giveaway, Fireworks, and Family Fun Day. For tickets or more information, fans should visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAV.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from August 23, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.