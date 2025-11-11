Jessica Shepard Records Fastest Triple-Double in WNBA History: Milestones Week

Published on November 11, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

A record-setting moment

On August 22, Jessica Shepard recorded her first career triple-double in just under 22 minutes vs. the Indiana Fever. At the time, it marked the fastest triple-double in WNBA history.

STATS: 22 PTS | 11 REB | 10 AST

