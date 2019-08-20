Jersey Mike's Brookfield, CT to Become Proud Sponsor of Danbury Hat Tricks

Today, at the Danbury Arena, the Danbury Hat Tricks have announced that Jersey Mike's Brookfield, CT has become an Official Sponsor.

The local franchise is owned and operated by Scott Kostyra, Maddaline Kostyra, William Nicolini and Brian Egan - the group has locations in both Brookfield & Ridgefield, CT. As part of the sponsorship, Hat Tricks fans will now have the opportunity to enjoy the great taste of Jersey Mike's subs through on site catering at the Arena.

Jersey Mike's will also be a part of some fantastic promotions. The list includes sub making party with the Hat Tricks Kids Club, an in-game contest where fans can win Jersey Mike's coupons for their section, and an enter-to-win a catered event for your neighborhood or office with Jersey Mike's and the Hat Tricks players.

Jersey Mike's Subs was found in 1956 in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. They've grown to over 1,500 stores across the nation and have built their brand by offering a sub above. To find out more about Jersey Mike's, check them out at www.jerseymikes.com.

Scott Kostyra commented, "We are excited to be in the Danbury Arena and develop this partnership with the Hat Tricks. I'm looking forward to meeting the fans and having them enjoy our product."

Danbury Arena Managing Partner, Chris Buonanno, stated, "We have a plan to elevate our fan experience and bringing in Jersey Mike's is a great way to get it rolling. I've been going with Turkey, Provolone, fresh Jersey tomatoes, and making it Mike's Way for a few years - there is nothing better."

The Danbury Hat Tricks drop the puck in October of 2019 at the Danbury Ice Arena. Season tickets are currently on-sale at $290 which includes complimentary parking and a food credit for your first hot dog & beverage. To secure your seats contact Herm Sorcherat hsorcher@danburyice.com.

For further information on the team, check out Danbury Hat Tricks or call the team office at 203-794-1704.

