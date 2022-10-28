Jeremy Taylor Named Dirty Birds' General Manager

Charleston, WV - After 19 years with professional baseball in Charleston, Jeremy Taylor resumes his role as General Manager with the Charleston Dirty Birds. Taylor was the West Virginia Power's General Manager in 2019. During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Major League Baseball contracted 40 Minor League Baseball teams, and the Power was acquired by Andy Shea. The franchise then became a member of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

Dirty Birds' President, Chuck Domino, had a thriving Minor League Baseball Consulting Business. Domino returned to his roots as a day-to-day Operator of the West Virginia Power and eventually re-branded Charleston Dirty Birds.

"The last three years in the baseball industry have been chaotic to say the least," said Dirty Birds' owner, Andy Shea. "The acquisition of the Power happened very quickly, and I had known Chuck for several years. He was available due to the circumstances, so it was an easy decision to put the franchise in his hands at that time fully knowing it wouldn't be a long-term arrangement."

Taylor has been with the franchise for many years starting as an intern in 2004 at Watt Powell Park. A 1999 graduate of George Washington High School and a 2003 graduate of West Virginia Tech, Taylor has worked in every department for the franchise over his long tenure.

"I quickly learned that whenever I needed an answer to anything that Jeremy either had the answer or knew someone who did. He knows the pulse of this tight-knit community and he has the respect of the staff," said Chuck Domino. "He understands the responsibility of the only professional team in Charleston and cares about the image of the Dirty Birds throughout the Kanawha Valley. I am proud of what was accomplished the past two seasons, and the momentum will no doubt continue with Andy Shea and Jeremy Taylor leading the way."

Two years later, Taylor will once again resume his duties as the team's General Manager and Chuck Domino will return to his Consulting Business.

"Over the past two seasons as the franchise established a strong foothold in the community, I was able to appreciate the passion, dedication, and leadership of Jeremy Taylor. When Chuck informed me that this would be his last season, turning to Jeremy was another easy decision," said Shea.

"I am truly honored for this opportunity," said Taylor. "The arrow is definitely pointing up for this franchise going into the 2023 season. Together, as a staff, we will work to keep that arrow pointing in that direction."

The Charleston Dirty Birds are a member of The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball. The Atlantic League is the first Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, a player gateway to the major leagues, and a leader in baseball innovation. ALPB has sent over 1,000 players to MLB organizations while drawing over 42 million fans to its family friendly ballparks throughout its 24-year history. Please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.

