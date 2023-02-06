Jeff Page Memorial Baseball Tournament Set for Three Days at MGM Park

BILOXI, MS - In partnership with the Coastal Mississippi Wildcats, MGM Park will host the first Jeff Page Memorial Baseball Tournament from Thursday, February 9 through Saturday, February 11. The tournament will feature the Wildcats along with six other teams from the Mid-South Association of Home School Athletics.

Tickets for each day are $6 and a pass for all three days can be purchased on Thursday for $15. All tickets will be general admission and will be available for purchase as fans enter the main gate of MGM Park on the northeast side of the stadium.

The schedule for the event can be found below.

Thursday:

9:00 am - Hattiesburg Forerunners vs. Laurel Nighthawks

11:45 am - Jackson Victors vs. PCA Paladins

2:30 pm - JV. Forerunners vs. JV Coastal Mississippi Wildcats (Exhibition)

Friday:

9:00 am - CHEF Patriots vs. Laurel Nighthawks

11:45 am - Hattiesburg Forerunners vs. PCA Paladins

2:30 pm - Jackson Victors vs. Coastal Mississippi Wildcats

Saturday:

11:00 am - #5 seed vs. #6 seed

2:00 pm - #3 seed vs. #4 seed

5:00 pm - #1 seed vs. #2 seed

The tournament is named after the Coastal Mississippi Wildcats first coach, Jeff Page, who passed away in 2021. The tournament is a way to honor the legacy of Page, who coached recreation league baseball in the Ocean Springs community for many years and had a vision to create a homeschool baseball program for Coastal Mississippi.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls State on Tuesday, March 14, and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

