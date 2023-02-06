Tickets for Trustmark College Series by Spectrum Events on Sale Friday at 11:00 Am

February 6, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Trustmark College Series from Spectrum Events returns in 2023, with the state's top college baseball teams playing a round-robin at Trustmark Park, culminating with the Governor's Cup on April 25. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11:00 am on Friday, February 10, at the Trustmark Park box office, online HERE, or via any Ticketmaster location. Mississippi Braves season ticket holders may purchase now by calling 601-032-8788.

The Trustmark College Series will begin with Southern Miss taking on Mississippi State on Tuesday, February 28, at 6:00 pm. Next, the defending national champion Ole Miss Rebels will face Southern Miss on Tuesday, March 28, at 6:00 pm. Finally, the Governor's Cup between the past two College Baseball National Champions, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, will occur on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:00 pm.

Southern Miss vs. Mississippi State

Tuesday, February 28 | First Pitch: 6:00 pm | Gates: 5:00 pm

Mississippi State will serve as the home team and use the third base dugout.

Club VIP - $65

Diamond - $55

Field - $42

GA Res - $32

Berm - $22

Ole Miss vs. Southern Miss

Tuesday, March 28 | First Pitch: 6:00 pm | Gates: 5:00 pm

Southern Miss will serve as the home team and use the third base dugout.

Club VIP - $65

Diamond - $55

Field - $42

GA Res - $32

Berm - $22

Governor's Cup | Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Tuesday, April 25 | First Pitch: 6:00 pm | Gates: 5:00 pm

Ole Miss will serve as the home team and use the third base dugout.

Club VIP - $80

Diamond - $70

Field - $60

GA Res - $50

Berm - $32

Ticket prices are set by Spectrum Events. Online purchases for mobile-only tickets - $0 delivery fees. Box Office over the Phone fees is $13 plus $3 per will-call ticket.

Spectrum Events present the College Baseball Series. For more information regarding the College Series and Party Area rentals, please call Spectrum Events at 601-955-3266 or visit www.facebook.com/collegebaseballseries.

The Mississippi Braves begin their 2023 campaign with a three-game opening weekend, April 7-9, against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park. Season tickets, flex plans, and sponsorship opportunities are available now.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from February 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.