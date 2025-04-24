Sports stats



G League Capital City Go-Go

Jaylen Nowell's Best Plays of the 2024-25 Season

April 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video


Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...

NBA G League Stories from April 24, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central