Jaylen Nowell's Best Plays of the 2024-25 Season
April 24, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from April 24, 2025
- Daniss Jenkins Named to 2024-25 NBA G League All-Rookie Team - Motor City Cruise
- College Park Skyhawks Host Career Expo Event at West Clayton Elementary as Part of 'Colli's Classroom' School Adoption Program - College Park Skyhawks
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Go-Go Acquire First and Second Round Picks in 2026 NBA G League Draft
- Washington Claims JT Thor off Waivers
- Washington Signs Justin Champagnie to Multi-Year Contract
- Washington Signs Jalen McDaniels to 10-Day Contract
- Washington Signs Erik Stevenson to 10-Day Contract