Jardine Helps Launch Special Olympics Spotlight

September 10, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







We are very pleased to announce that defenseman Max Jardine has partnered with Special Olympics PEI to launch the Special Olympics Spotlight program.

At every Islanders home game this season Jardine will be inviting a Special Olympian to be his guest at the game. He will be doing a pre-game meet and greet with the Olympian and they will get an in-game welcome.

