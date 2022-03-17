January 29th Game Cancelled

This game has been canceled due to scheduling conflicts, and tickets are good for another game of your choice. Season ticket holders will be awarded these tickets to add to a game of their choice. Please call the box office at 302-398-7825 to redeem!

