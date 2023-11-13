Jandron Reaches Agreement with Titans

Ottawa, ON - The Ottawa Titans Baseball Club announced today the signing of left-handed pitcher Tyler Jandron for the upcoming 2024 Frontier League season.

Jandron, 28, officially re-joins the Titans after spending the 2023 campaign with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association. The lefty worked in 27 contests a year ago (10 starts, 17 in relief), going 2-7 with a 5.67 ERA over 79.1 innings pitched.

Traded to Winnipeg following a dominant year in the capital, Jandron was 7-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts for the Titans in 2022 and ranked 10th in the Frontier League in both ERA and strikeouts (113). The Negaunee, Michigan, product allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 18 starts and walked two batters or less in 15 of them. In what was his first career postseason start-Jandron tossed a complete game, four-hit shutout against the eventual Frontier League champion Quebec Capitales in game one of the FLDS.

Jandron is entering his sixth season of professional baseball in 2024 and is 15-23 lifetime with a 4.56 ERA in 91 games, 53 of them as a starter.

After starting his collegiate career at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (Kenosha County, Wisconsin), Jandron transferred to Northwood University (Midland, Michigan) in 2017. The 6-foot-1-inch lefty is the all-time winningest pitcher in Northwood history, having gone 21-4 with a 2.41 ERA and earning Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year twice.

Following a successful collegiate career, the southpaw signed as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018. Jandron appeared in 15 games, going 1-3 in 12.1 innings for the Missoula Osprey of the formerly affiliated Pioneer League.

The Ottawa Titans open the 2024 season on Friday, May 10th against New England. The Titans' home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21st versus the Tri-City ValleyCats at Ottawa Stadium.

For information on season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

