James Thomas Re-Signs with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







James Thomas, the first professional signing in One Knox history, is set to come back for the 2025 season. Thomas has been with One Knoxville since the inaugural USL League 2 campaign in 2022.

"I'm really excited to be back playing for One Knoxville this year," said Thomas, "We have made so much progress as a club year on year, and I can't wait to see us progress forward again in 2025. There's Only One Knox!"

James Thomas will be a big part of the team as the club moves to the Old City in 2025, and is the first player announced by One Knox this season. The club will be releasing details on more returning players over the coming weeks.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from December 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.