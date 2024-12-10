Greenville Triumph Announces Player Decisions for 2024 Offseason

December 10, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Greenville, SC - As the calendar year comes to a close, Greenville Triumph Soccer Club has released its end-of-season roster update, pending league and federation approval, highlighting contract decisions and shaping the foundation for the 2025 campaign.

Players Already Under Contract for 2025

Greenville Triumph will retain key contributors Leo Castro, Sebastian Velasquez, and veteran defender Evan Lee. These three pillars provide experience, creativity, and leadership as the club builds toward its seventh season.

Options Exercised

The club has exercised options on five players: Nate Shultz, Ben Zakowski, Carlos Anguiano, Rodrigo Robles, and Pascal Corvino. This group includes dynamic playmakers and steady contributors, offering continuity and versatility to the squad.

Returning on New Contracts

Chapa Herrera has signed a new deal to stay with Greenville Triumph. His tenacity and work rate will continue to bolster the team's midfield.

Players in Negotiation

The club is in discussions with Tyler Polak, Gunther Rankenburg, Daniel Wu, and Brandon Fricke regarding potential returns for the upcoming season. These players have been instrumental to Triumph's recent success, and their future roles are pivotal to the team's plans.

Options Declined

The club has declined contract options for Jamie Smith, Christian Garner, Hassan Gabo, Hayden Anderson, Zion Scarlett, and Oliver Hald. The club wishes these players success in their future endeavors and thanks them for their contributions.

Other Roster Updates

Contract Expired: Lyam MacKinnon's contract has expired.

Loan Expiring: Federico Stachuk will return to his parent club following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Looking Ahead

With 9 players already confirmed for 2025 and several key negotiations ongoing, Greenville Triumph is well-positioned to continue its competitive trajectory. Fans can expect additional announcements as the club finalizes its roster and prepares for the upcoming 2025 campaign. Stay tuned for updates on the team's socials and newsletter!

