James Parker Homers in Loss

Eugene, OR: Marco Luciano's third inning grand slam provided the Eugene Emeralds (34-21, 72-46) with all of the runs they would need while five Emeralds pitchers held the Everett AquaSox (25-30, 56-64) batters to four hits on the way to a 6-1 victory.

James Parker gave the AquaSox a 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning when he hit his 11th home run of the season over the center field wall. Meanwhile AquaSox starting pitcher Juan Mercedes was cruising along until the bottom of the third inning when things began to unravel. Mercedes retired his seventh consecutive batter when Jimmy Glowenke popped out to catcher Charlie Welch in foul territory to lead off the inning. Mercedes than loaded the bases on three consecutive batters by walking Hayden Cantrelle and Grant McCray followed by an infield single off the bat of Luis Matos. Luciano then broke the game wide open when he crushed a 0-1 count pitch way out to left center field, giving the Emeralds a 4-1 advantage.

Eugene tacked on two more runs in the seventh inning when Matos singled, driving in Glowenke and Cantrelle for the game's final two runs. The Emeralds pitchers handled the rest. Jake Wong pitched the first 4.2 innings, allowing three hits and one run. Relievers Brooks Crawford, Tyler Myrick, Nick Morreale and Juan Sanchez combined to shutout the AquaSox over the final 5.1 innings, allowing only one hit and one walk while striking out four.

Game two of the six game series is scheduled for Wednesday August 31. RHP Bryan Woo (1-1, 2.13 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and RHP Carson Seymour (0-3, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound for the Emeralds. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 6:15 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO for all of the action.

