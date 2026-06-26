NWSL NJ/NY Gotham FC

Jaedyn Shaw Is Ready for More Trophies

Published on June 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video


Watch the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup presented by e.l.f. June 26 at 8PM ET on Prime Video. And don't miss the NWSL, back in action on July 3rd!

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 26, 2026


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