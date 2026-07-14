Gotham FC Lands Republic of Ireland Star Denise O'Sullivan from Liverpool FC

Published on July 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has signed Republic of Ireland international midfielder Denise O'Sullivan on an initial one-year loan from Liverpool FC with an obligation for a permanent transfer, Gotham FC announced Tuesday in partnership with Dove.

O'Sullivan, 32, returns to the National Women's Soccer League after spending the first half of 2026 with Liverpool in England's Women's Super League. A two-time NWSL champion and three-time NWSL Shield winner, O'Sullivan is one of the most accomplished players in league history and brings more than a decade of international experience to Gotham FC.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Gotham FC and return to the NWSL," said O'Sullivan. "This club has established itself as one of the top teams in the world with an incredible culture and ambition to compete for every trophy. I can't wait to meet my teammates, get to work and do everything I can to help this club continue its success."

"Denise has consistently established herself as one of the world's top midfielders through her performances in both the NWSL and on the international stage," said Yael Averbuch West, the president of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "She brings exceptional experience, leadership and a relentless competitive mentality to our group. Her quality on both sides of the ball and her ability to elevate those around her will make us a better team, and we're thrilled to welcome her to Gotham."

Before joining Liverpool, O'Sullivan established herself as one of the NWSL's most accomplished midfielders during 10 seasons with the Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage. She has made 184 regular season appearances - the 18th most in league history - recording 166 starts, five goals and 18 assists.

O'Sullivan became the North Carolina Courage's all-time leader in regular season appearances (155), starts (147) and minutes played (12,958), helping the club capture NWSL championships in 2018 and 2019 and three consecutive NWSL Shields from 2017-19. She also won the NWSL Challenge Cup in both 2022 and 2023 and earned selection to the NWSL Best XI Second Team in 2023.

At the international level, O'Sullivan has earned more than 100 caps for the Republic of Ireland and has been one of the nation's most influential players throughout her career. She helped lead Ireland to its first FIFA Women's World Cup appearance in 2023 and has represented her country in UEFA Women's European Championship qualifying and UEFA Women's Nations League competition.

Before her success in the NWSL, O'Sullivan played professionally in Scotland with Glasgow City, where she gained UEFA Women's Champions League experience and won multiple domestic honors.

A native of Cork, Ireland, O'Sullivan began her professional career with Cork Women's FC before developing into one of the Republic of Ireland's most successful footballers and an established leader for both club and country.







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