Washington Spirit and Pupatella Announce Partnership

Published on July 14, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. (07/14/2026) - The Washington Spirit, Washington D.C.'s National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club, today announced a landmark partnership with Pupatella, the award-winning Neapolitan pizzeria beloved by Washingtonians for over a decade. Pupatella will serve as the club's Official Neapolitan Pizza Partner - a first-of-its-kind designation.

The announcement signals a significant milestone for both organizations, bringing together two of the Washington area's most passionate and purpose-driven brands. For the Spirit, it represents a deepening commitment to connecting with the DC community through partners who share their values. For Pupatella, it marks the next chapter in a story built entirely on craft, authenticity, and love for the game of pizza.

The partnership unites two institutions defined by passion, precision, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Just as the Washington Spirit continues to raise the standard for professional women's soccer in the nation's capital; on the field, in the stands, and across the community, Pupatella has built its reputation on an unwavering commitment to the traditions of true Neapolitan pizza-making characterized by authentic ingredients, wood-fired ovens, and the irreplaceable soul of Naples.

Pupatella will bring its signature Neapolitan pizzas to Spirit supporters throughout the season, activating at matchdays, community events, and fan experiences across the Washington metropolitan area.

"Pupatella has been my go-to for years," said Washington Spirit midfielder Andi Sullivan. I'm talking about pizza after a long training day, celebrating a win, no matter what the occasion. Their pizza is the best in the DMV. Getting to bring that into the Spirit world is incredibly special."

"Our fanbase grows one family at a time. So does a great neighborhood restaurant," said Washington Spirit Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Doug Vinci. "Pupatella has been doing that in this market for over a decade, and we can't wait to tell that story together."

As the Official Neapolitan Pizza Partner of the Washington Spirit, Pupatella will be integrated into the Club's matchday experience and broader community programming through in-stadium activations, co-branded campaigns and VIP Experience Sweepstakes.. The partnership will also extend into the D.C. community, with joint initiatives such as Watch Parties at Pupatella restaurants and Youth Clinics around the DMV, designed to celebrate both the beautiful game and the art of Neapolitan pizza-making.

Full details on matchday activations, special offers for Spirit supporters, and additional co-branded programming will be announced in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to follow the Washington Spirit and Pupatella on social media for the latest updates.







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